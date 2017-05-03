5/3 Edition of WZ Weekly feat. Kurt Angle: Payback Fallout, Lesnar’s Next Title Defense, Ranallo WWE Return?, Corgan Buying The NWA, More

This week’s episode of WZ Weekly is hosted by Nick Hausman and features SHINE ring announcer Kid Cadet as his co-host.

Throughout the show they discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including:

  • The fallout from WWE Payback
  • Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship next at WWE Great Balls of Fire
  • Vince McMahon getting final say over the final “Pandemonium” script
  • Chris Jericho’s WWE schedule coming to an end
  • Rumors that WWE is already considering bringing back Mauro Ranallo
  • Billy Corgan purchasing the NWA
  • More…

Nick & Kid also dive into more topics in the “back page”.

This week’s episode also includes two Spotlight Interviews. The first features WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussing:

  • Why he decided to partner with Dr. Jonas on the Anglestrong app
  • What WWE’s reaction has been to his work on Anglestrong
  • What led to his return to WWE
  • His WWE Hall of Fame speech and what WWE didn’t let him do
  • DDP’s work with people dealing with recovery and their recent conversations
  • What the transition into the role of RAW GM has been like
  • Who on the current WWE roster he’s enjoyed working with
  • His history with Finn Balor
  • What fans can expect from Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt
  • His potential future as an in-ring competitor for WWE
  • More…

The second Spotlight Interview features Joe Dombrowski discussing his new pro wrestling promotion, Welterweight Wrestling. Joe chats with Nick about why he chose to launch his own promotion, what he hopes to achieve and gives a full preview of WW’s first show going down this Sunday night on Fite.tv

