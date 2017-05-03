The Hardys Post Video From Rome, Injured WWE Star Creates Return Teaser (Videos), Smackdown Social Media Score, Total Divas Preview

Smackdown Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live ranked #5 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 57,000 interactions on Twitter with 14,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 62,000 interactions and 15,000 authors.

This week’s Smackdown also had 88,000 Facebook interactions with 60,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 88,000 interactions and 56,000 authors.

The Hardys Post Video From Rome

The Hardys have posted the following video as the Raw crew prepares for tonight’s live event in Rome, Italy:

Total Divas Preview

Below is another preview for tonight’s new episode of Total Divas:

Injured WWE Star Creates Return Teaser

Kofi Kingston has put together somewhat of a return teaser music video, as he recovers from ankle surgery: