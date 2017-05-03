Every Wednesday Sports Illustrated’s 120 Sports releases a segment featuring myself and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussing a top news story from around the world of pro wrestling.

This past week Eric and I discussed Vince McMahon proclaiming John Cena the “Babe Ruth of WWE”. You can find his comments transcribed below. Eric and I’s latest 120 Sports segment will be released later today.

EB: I don’t want to sound like I’m avoiding the issue but it so much depends on your perspective. In my perspective if you look at Babe Ruth he may not have been the best hitter. He may not have been the best athlete to ever play the game of baseball but he was there in a moment where baseball transformed the culture. That’s why we remember him. Of course he was a great hitter, he achieved many great things and… he was Babe Ruth. I think a lot of it had to do with when baseball kind of emerged that made him such an important part of our culture. To me Hulk Hogan was that guy. It’s not that there weren’t great athletes and Superstars before him because there were. Andre The Giant being one of them that passed the torch so that Hulk could go on to become Hulk Hogan. Hulk was in my opinion is like Babe Ruth because he was right there at that right place at that right time.

