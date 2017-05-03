News on WWE UK TV Tapings, Slow Motion Video of Owens vs Jericho on Smackdown Live, Brie and Bryan on Their Baby Being Late (Videos)

News on WWE UK TV Tapings

As noted, WWE will be holding a UK TV taping in Norwich, England at Epic Studios on May 6th and May 7th. The tapings will be for the new WWE UK TV series currently set for the WWE Network. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate, numerous WWE UK talents, and the WWE 205 Live roster are scheduled for the tapings.

Slow Motion Video of Owens vs Jericho on Smackdown

WWE has released the following slow motion video of Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho from WWE Smackdown Live last night:

Brie and Bryan on Their Baby Being Late

Brie Bella has posted the following video as she is now 40 weeks pregnant and past her due date. In the video, Brie and Daniel Bryan go over the must have gadgets expecting parents need: