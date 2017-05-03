How Was Viewership For This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live? Was It Able to Defeat Raw’s New Low in 2017?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring Kevin Owens regaining the United States Title, averaged 2.300 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.493 million viewership average.

This week’s Smackdown Live ranked #4 in viewership on cable for the night, behind two NBA Playoff games and Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Despite Raw drawing its lowest viewership number so far in 2017, the show was once again able to defeat Smackdown Live in the weekly WWE brand split ratings war. Monday’s Raw drew 2.87 million viewers.