Eric Bischoff Comments On Hulk Hogan Possibly Joining The Bullet Club, ‘Hulk Would Love The Energy’

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features an interview WrestleCircus owner Al Lenhart!
You can find some of Eric and I’s comments regarding Hulk Hogan recently saying that he would be down to accept the invitation to join The Bullet Club transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans
This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling features an interview between Eric and former WCW/WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg! During their interview some of the topics they discuss include:
Before Bill’s interview Eric and Nick start the show by chatting about a variety of topics from this past week’s sports and entertainment headlines. Including:
This episode wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag segment featuring Eric talking about:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?