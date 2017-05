Joe Koff

Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff recently spoke with Tony Maglio for The Wrap; you can read a few excerpts below:

Joe Koff comments on how he looks at WWE as a wrestling promotion, but doesn’t see them as rivals:

“We’re in the same space, because they do wrestling and I do wrestling. They have a televised product and I do. They do live shows and I do live shows — I guess we’re competitors. But, you know what? I never looked at Ring of Honor as that.” “We were never going to be the WWE — that’s their business. [ROH] is just a part of a greater business. I could never get to their scale or their size… [WWE] is not a new company. This is a very mature, well-developed [brand] — in its now-third generation. We could call them a 40-year-old overnight success, I guess.”

