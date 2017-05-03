Chris Jericho Thanks Fans, Designs New Shirt For Juvenile Diabetes (Photo), Corey Graves Comments On Bringing Up Tom Phillips Scandal

G.O.A.T.

Chris Jericho posted the following on Facebook, thanking fans for his latest WWE run, and revealed he designed a new ‘G.O.A.T.’ t-shirt that will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation:

I’ll see you all again soon, but in honor of the amazing run I had over the past 16 months inWWE, I’ve designed this official #GOAT shirt as a thanks to you, the Friends Of Jericho! As always, proceeds will go towards the support of Juvenile Diabetes Research, JDRF! Available for two weeks only! So, get yours NOW at represent.com/goat!

Corey Graves

After it was noted online that Corey Graves referenced Tom Phillips’ ‘sexting scandal’ from a couple of months ago on air, Graves posted the following Tweet:

If you can’t bust your best friends’ chops, whose chops can you bust? — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) May 3, 2017

For those that missed it, Graves said:

“It’s not like Dar was sending DMs on Instagram to people that he shouldn’t have been. There’s nothing embarrassing about what he’s done. He simply stole the heart of a beautiful woman from Cedric Alexander, who was neglectful, didn’t show Alicia Fox the attention she truly deserved…It’s a lot longer flight than four hours for Dar.”

