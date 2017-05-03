Hideo Itami Returns To NXT, Another New NXT Takeover Theme Revealed, Sheamus & Cesaro Check In From Rome (Video)

Hideo Itami

Hideo Itami made his in-ring return on tonight’s NXT, defeating Kona Reeves with the GTS. This was Itami’s first televised match since suffering a neck injury last October.

NXT Takeover

Triple H posted the following video, revealing Hacktivist’s “Over-Throne” has been added as another theme song for NXT Takeover: Chicago. Fozzy’s “Judas” was also picked as a Takeover theme:

WWE

WWE posted the following video of Sheamus and Cesaro checking in from Rome, Italy on WWE’s current European tour: