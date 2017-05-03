Asuka’s NXT Takeover Chicago Challenger Revealed, WWE Slam Crate “Masters Of The Mic” Unboxing (Video)

NXT Despite not finding a true winner in tonight’s battle royal, Asuka now has three challengers to face, as she will defend against Ruby Riot, Ember Moon and Nikki Cross at NXT Takeover Chicago. After tonight’s battle royal ended in chaos, William Regal told Asuka she would face all three of the final competitors in the match. Moon, Riot and Cross were the last three competitors in the match, and Asuka ended up making her presence felt, shoving Moon off the top rope. Asuka then took down Cross with a sliding kick, and threw Moon through the ropes and into the barricade before she attacked Riot with a flurry of kicks. Asuka yelled “No one is ready for Asuka!” before leaving the ring. Asuka has decimated Riot, Moon, and Cross. Related: WWE NXT Results For 5/3 WWE Slam Crate The following video is an unboxing of the latest WWE Slam Crate, the “Masters of the Mic” themed Crate. This crate features an exclusive Stone Cold Steve Austin figure, which is the first of four exclusive figures in the WWE Slam Stars series. Matt Goldberg will have an in-depth look at the Austin figure on an upcoming episode of Figure 2 Photo on Wrestlezone, but watch the video below to see what other cool items were included in the new WWE Slam Crate!