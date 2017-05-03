1 Contender’s Match On Next Week’s NXT, Aleister Black In Action, Rise To The Velveteen Dream Experience (Video)

Itami vs Strong

Next week’s episode of NXT will feature a number one contender’s match featuring Roderick Strong versus Hideo Itami, with the winner getting a title shot against Bobby Roode at Takeover Chicago.

William Regal announced the match after Roode had a talk with him about being the ‘money’ of NXT. Regal said he thinks he understands and said Itami would need to earn a title shot despite having current issues with Roode, so he would face Strong on next week’s show.

Additionally, it was announced that Aleister Black will also be in action on next week’s show.

Velveteen Dream

The following video teases the NXT arrival of the mysterious Velveteen Dream Experience: