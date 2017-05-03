Part 2 Of ‘Who Is Roderick Strong?’, Kona Reeves Gets Evaluated (Videos), New ‘Something To Wrestle’ Announced For Philadelphia

Roderick Strong

The above video is part two of NXT’s documentary series ‘Who Is Roderick Strong?’, with the NXT opening up about being a new father, his history in Ring of Honor and more.

Related: Part 1 Of NXT’s Profile On Roderick Strong (Video)

Something To Wrestle

The Theatre of Living Arts (TLA) in Philadelphia is hosting ‘Something To Wrestle Live’ with Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson on WWE Battleground weekend.

Something To Wrestle will be on Sunday, July 23rd at 2 p.m., which is the same day as Battleground and just a few minutes away from the Wells Fargo Center, host of WWE Battleground. Visit the TLA website for more ticket info.

NXT

The following video features Kona Reeves being evaluated by trainers after taking the GTS from Hideo Itami in Itami’s NXT in-ring return.

According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, tonight’s show marked Itami’s first match on TV since defeating Lince Dorado back on September 28, 2016.