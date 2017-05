Divas Pull Out All The Stops For Total Divas Season Finale

E! Entertainment has released the above teaser on-line for next week’s season finale of Total Divas.

Related: Did Lana & Rusev’s Wedding Help Draw Viewers For Total Divas?

Booker T Meets Darth Gold In Classic RAW Clip

WWE has released the following clip on-line featuring Booker T and Goldust from the July 1, 2002 episode of Monday Night RAW: