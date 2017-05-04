Goldberg Returns To Muay Thai Training w/ Ernest Miller
Former WWE/WCW Superstar Bill Goldberg has returned to his muay thai training following his latest WWE run. Below is a photo he posted to Instagram featuring him sparring with fellow former Superstar Ernest Miller:
Commemorative Mojo-WrestleMania Plaque Released
WWE has posted the following tweet featuring Mojo Rawley promoting the newly released plaque commemorating his WrestleMania win this year:
