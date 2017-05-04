Nikki Bella Reveals Eyeliner Hack On Latest BellaGlam

Nikki Bella has released the above video via The Bella Twins official YouTube channel featuring herself and her make-up artist Eileen revealing how she does her winged eyeliner.

Paul Orndorff Wrestles First Match In 17 Years

PWInisder.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff wrestled for the first time in 17 years last night. He appeared for Canadian Wrestling Excellence in Brandon, Manitoba.

Orndoff had been working CWE’s 8th anniversary tour over the last week or so. In an unadvertised added bout Orndorff teamed with Danny Duggan & Omar Amir to defeat Kevin Cannon & CWE Tag Team Champions Jacob Creed & Bobby Collins.