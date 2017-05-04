Matt Hardy ‘Somewhat Broken’ In Latest Tweet, Mark Henry Takes A Steel Chair To Rockets’ Mascot (Video)

Matt Hardy ‘Somewhat Broken’ In Latest Tweet
Matt Hardy has posted the following photo of himself at the Coliseum in Rome noting that they are both ‘somewhat broken’:
Mark Henry Takes A Steel Chair To Rockets’ Mascot
USA Today has an article up right now taking a look at Mark Henry’s appearance last night at the Houston Rockets’ game where he took a steel chair to their mascot.
Below is a clip of Henry in action, you can find the full article HERE:
