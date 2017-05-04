Matt Hardy ‘Somewhat Broken’ In Latest Tweet, Mark Henry Takes A Steel Chair To Rockets’ Mascot (Video)

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Matt Hardy ‘Somewhat Broken’ In Latest Tweet

Matt Hardy has posted the following photo of himself at the Coliseum in Rome noting that they are both ‘somewhat broken’:

Inside the most ICONIC Coliseum in the world. And we’re both somewhat #BROKEN.

A post shared by #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@matthardybrand) on

Mark Henry Takes A Steel Chair To Rockets’ Mascot

USA Today has an article up right now taking a look at Mark Henry’s appearance last night at the Houston Rockets’ game where he took a steel chair to their mascot.

Below is a clip of Henry in action, you can find the full article HERE:

