Matt Hardy ‘Somewhat Broken’ In Latest Tweet, Mark Henry Takes A Steel Chair To Rockets’ Mascot (Video)

Matt Hardy ‘Somewhat Broken’ In Latest Tweet

Matt Hardy has posted the following photo of himself at the Coliseum in Rome noting that they are both ‘somewhat broken’:

Inside the most ICONIC Coliseum in the world. And we’re both somewhat #BROKEN. A post shared by #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@matthardybrand) on May 3, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Related: Matt Hardy Fully “Broken” in Latest Tweets

Mark Henry Takes A Steel Chair To Rockets’ Mascot

USA Today has an article up right now taking a look at Mark Henry’s appearance last night at the Houston Rockets’ game where he took a steel chair to their mascot.

Below is a clip of Henry in action, you can find the full article HERE: