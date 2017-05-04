Greatness Of Kevin Owens When He’s Being A True Heel, Lana Similar To Trish Stratus, Corgan Buys NWA?

Every Wednesday is a new episode of “Wrestling Reality” audio podcast presented by TicketKing.net. Here’s an excerpt of some topics discussed: Kevin Owens on SD Live acting like the true heel again that the show needs: One of the things I’ve always loved about Owens, the fact he’s very vocal about his family. Has a son, a wife and I’m OK with being vocal. The fact he can play such a despicable heel and his love for his family, he will do anything for his family. It’s been communicated some and translated over in the feuds with Sami Zayn, with John Cena, it gives this feeling that this guy wants nothing more than to be successful and provide for his family. He will stop at nothing. He doesn’t care if he has best friends or turns his back on them. Liked that about the Kevin Owens WWE character. Don’t mind seeing about this heel having a happy life at him because at the workplace this guy will stab you in the back as soon as he looks at you. Billy Corgan purchasing NWA: I didn’t know anybody wanted to be purchasing what’s left of the NWA. If I had Billy Corgan’s money, and he’s got money, I don’t know if purchasing a wrestling company would be on the top of my investment list portfolio. Especially one that’s letter that represent such an old school, methodic, simple view of the wrestling business that I don’t see being branded and appealed to today’s fan. But maybe I’m wrong. I hope I’m wrong. Maybe he can re-brand. More wrestling is better. After all, he’s the one who was smart and talented enough to earn that amount of money. Not me, not yet. So, Smashing Pumpkins…spend away! Comparing Lana to being similar to this era’s Trish Stratus: Hearing how she’s working NXT live events paying dues there, getting experience and training at Performance Center working, working, working. I said this to Madden here last week, she has the potential recipe to put in the blender, and since we love comparison and nostalgia, that she could be something to this era’s Trish Stratus. Meaning, crossover mainstream appeal with gorgeous looks along with athletic in the ring. You think I’m crazy it’s because you think about Trish the Hall of Famer. Think about when she first came in. She wasn’t good. She got good and developed the Trish Stratus we know. The show ends with the final 3 minutes with more of the Lana conversation and a number of female fans mad at my tweets and comments. I give my response to those women. Plus, @JDFromNYC206 joins me to talk about YouTube changing revenue policy, his success with his YouTube channel, joining Eric Bischoff’s new network and much more. Your questions in the social media segment presented by SDC Remodeling. USE “LABARFAN” CODE TO GET 15% OFF WWE TICKETS ON TICKETKING.NET