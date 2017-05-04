Arn Anderson On If The Horseman Were Ever Coming To The WWE In The 80s, Dusty Rhodes Influence, Being Paired With Bobby Heenan

Earlier this week The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling welcomed Arn Anderson to episode #263 for a very rare 40 minute interview promoting his upcoming appearance at the Mid Atlantic Wrestle Expo (http://www.wrestleexporva.com) on May 20th in Richmond, Virginia. In this excerpt, The Enforcer reveals how close Ric Flair came to jumping with The Brain Busters to the WWF in 1988 as well as how Dusty Rhodes played an immense role in his career success. The full episode is available for download at this link.
The impact Dusty Rhodes made on his career:
Did Dusty need the Horseman to be the perfect opponent for him in that era:
How close did all Ric Flair come to joining the WWF in 1989 and reforming The Horseman:
Would JJ Dillon have played a role since he was working in the WWF office at that time:
Working a very memorable program with The Rockers:
Being paired with Bobby Heenan and The Heenan Family:
