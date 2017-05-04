The Miz and Maryse Post Video From Rome, Ticket Pre-Sale for WWE Great Balls of Fire, Mark Henry Hits NBA Mascot with Steel Chair (Video)

Ticket Pre-Sale for WWE Great Balls of Fire

The pre-sale for the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV, taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas is currently ongoing via Ticketmaster. You can obtain tickets using the password WWERAW. Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Universal Title at the PPV against a yet to be announced challenger.

Mark Henry Hits NBA Mascot with Steel Chair

During last night’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets NBA playoff game, the Spurs mascot was punched out by a fake Houston mascot. This prompted WWE star Mark Henry to come out with a steel chair and take care of business himself, and you can check it out below:

The Miz and Maryse Post Video From Rome

As noted, WWE kicked off its current overseas tour in Rome, Italy last night, and below is a video of The Miz and Maryse visiting the Colosseum: