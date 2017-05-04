The Rock Receives Movie Themed B’Day Cake (Photo), Sonya Deville Entrance Video, News on Patrick Clark’s New WWE NXT Gimmick

News on Patrick Clark’s New WWE NXT Gimmick
As noted, NXT released the following video, teasing “The Velveteen Experience” is coming to NXT, and it appears to be the newest gimmick for WWE Tough Enough contestant Patrick Clark. The gimmick appears to be similar to the “Patrick Clark Experience” gimmick he had previously been using:
Sonya Deville Entrance Video
In related news, below is the entrance video for WWE NXT star Sonya Deville, better known to fans as Daria Berenato from WWE Tough Enough:
The Rock Receives Movie Themed B’Day Cake
As noted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated his 45th birthday earlier this week, and he was presented with the following gift while on the set of his new movie “Rampage”:
