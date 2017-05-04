The Rock Receives Movie Themed B’Day Cake (Photo), Sonya Deville Entrance Video, News on Patrick Clark’s New WWE NXT Gimmick

News on Patrick Clark’s New WWE NXT Gimmick As noted, NXT released the following video, teasing “The Velveteen Experience” is coming to NXT, and it appears to be the newest gimmick for WWE Tough Enough contestant Patrick Clark. The gimmick appears to be similar to the “Patrick Clark Experience” gimmick he had previously been using: Sonya Deville Entrance Video In related news, below is the entrance video for WWE NXT star Sonya Deville, better known to fans as Daria Berenato from WWE Tough Enough: The Rock Receives Movie Themed B’Day Cake As noted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson celebrated his 45th birthday earlier this week, and he was presented with the following gift while on the set of his new movie “Rampage”: Huge THANK YOU to our entire #RAMPAGE crew for presenting this awesome birthday cake to me on set. In the movie, my best friend is a gigantic Albino gorilla, named George. For the record, George holds me with more affection than he is on this cake. I’m a grateful man to have such an amazing and hard working crew puttin’ in work.. and makin’ birthday dope cakes. #OnSet #RAMPAGE #BigWhiteGeorge #LittleBrownDJ #CrewLuv Huge THANK YOU to our entire #RAMPAGE crew for presenting this awesome birthday cake to me on set. In the movie, my best friend is a gigantic Albino gorilla, named George. For the record, George holds me with more affection than he is on this cake. I’m a grateful man to have such an amazing and hard working crew puttin’ in work.. and makin’ birthday dope cakes. #OnSet #RAMPAGE #BigWhiteGeorge #LittleBrownDJ #CrewLuv A post shared by therock (@therock) on May 3, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT