Stephanie McMahon on Working with Kurt Angle on WWE TV, Two Women’s Matches at WrestleMania 33, Triple H’s ‘Mania Entrances

Stephanie McMahon was in Dubai last week for a “Women In Leadership” panel and the announcement of WWE’s new “Wal3ooha” Arabic show. During the visit, McMahon spoke with The National, and below are some interview highlights:
There being two Women’s title matches on the card at WrestleMania 33 in April:
The challenge of finding new ideas for WrestleMania entrances for Triple H each year:
Working with new RAW General Manager Kurt Angle again in the future:
Stephanie has been off TV since WrestleMania and says she’s not sure when she will return to RAW. She said, “Honestly, I don’t know and that is the God’s honest truth.”
