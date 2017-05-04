News on Upcoming Matt Riddle and Zack Sabre Title Defenses, WWE UK Star Wolfgang In-Action Tonight, Synopsis for Total Divas Season Finale

Synopsis for Total Divas Season Finale Below is the synopsis for next week’s Total Divas season 6 finale: “The Superstars take New York by storm during Summerslam week; Nicole comes to terms with not being able to make the comeback of her dreams; Summer Slam gets thrown into disarray when Eva becomes suspended days before the event.” WWE UK Star Wolfgang In-Action Tonight Tonight at 6pm EST, The FITE App will be airing an all new episode of ICW “Fight Club”, and below is the official show synopsis. You can download The FITE App free from The Apple App store and Google Play at this link. This week ICW rolls into Leeds, England. Viper takes on Lana Austin, and two former champs collide as Wolfgang faces Jack Jester. News on Upcoming Matt Riddle and Zack Sabre Title Defenses WWN Live has issued the following: May 4th: EVOLVE is heading Southbound! We’ll have the official announcement next week! May 4th: Keith Lee vs. Fred Yehi has been signed for EVOLVE 85 in the Detroit area on May 21st! May 4th: Lio Rush vs. Austin Theory is set for EVOLVE 84 in the Chicago area on May 20th! May 4th: We have the first talent roster set for EVOLVE 86 on June 24th in Melrose, MA and EVOLVE 87 on June 25th in Queens, NY. Tickets for both events are now on sale at TicketFly.com. Already set for both events are: -WWN Champion Matt Riddle

