Eric Bischoff Comments On Billy Corgan Purchasing The NWA, Talks About It Being A ‘Legacy Brand’, More

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released last night and features an interview WrestleCircus owner Al Lenhart! You can find some of Eric’s comments regarding Billy Corgan purchasing the NWA transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: He must have a plan. I don’t know what it could be though. Without the tape library, without the streaming library, without the revenue that generates or the value of the library itself. The NWA has been around a long time. It’s been run through the mill. I don’t want to call it damaged goods because it is a legacy brand. There’s an upside there. Depending on what Billy’s strategy is there is a way to build on that legacy and kind of resurrect that legacy, you never know, there could be a great opportunity there. For the life of me I can’t figure it out. Obviously Billy Corgan is a very creative guy based on the success he’s had in the music business. You can’t be a successful musician or be successful in the music business if you’re not a smart and creative guy. Clearly he’s a creative guy. He’s got all the creative DNA he needs. Maybe he is a guy that likes that nostalgia. Maybe he’s going to try to build on the legacy of the NWA. It has a tremendous legacy. If you go back in time and read about the NWA and the different people that have held that championship throughout the decades then, yeah, there’s a hell of a legacy to build on if you can figure out that angle of attack. Let’s hope he does. I’d love to see that happen. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including: Billy Corgan purchasing the NWA

Hulk Hogan saying he would like to join The Bullet Club

Kenny Omega & Young Bucks signing a deal with Hot Topic to sell merchandise

Sinclair Broadcasting purchasing the Bonton Media Group for $240 million

Rand Paul endorsing Kane’s mayoral run

The Rock working with Disney to re-design the Jungle Cruise ride at the Disney theme parks

WWE & TV5 agree to TV deal in Philippines

More… Eric then welcomes his guest WrestleCircus owner Al Lenhart! Some of the topics Al discusses with Eric include: Why he launched WrestleCircus

How Austin has embraced independent wrestling

What his wife’s reaction was when he said he wanted to launch an independent pro wrestling company

His vision for WrestleCircus

The importance of the name you give your wrestling promotion

Rocky Romero’s support

Who designed their logo

More… Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment featuring Eric answering a wide range of questions submitted by fans on Twitter.