JBL Show to Become Regular WWE Network Series, Viewership Info for the Penultimate Episode of Total Divas, Bayley Buys Selfie Candy

JBL Show to Become Regular WWE Network Series

WWE’s “Bring it to the Table”, hosted by JBL, Peter Rosenberg and Corey Graves, will be a series regular on WWE Network, reports PWInsider.com. The show will return on Monday following WWE Raw, and will air monthly. Monday’s show will feature the hosts discussing the House of Horrors match from WWE Payback.

Viewership Info for the Penultimate Episode of Total Divas

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Total Divas, which was the second to last episode of the season, averaged 576,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 566,000 viewership average.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #19 on the Cable Top 150.

Bayley Buys Selfie Candy

The following video has been released, featuring Bayley purchasing chocolate bars with her face on them: