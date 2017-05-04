Chris Jericho Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe (Video), Batista and Shane McMahon Hang Out, WWE Stars Visit Ducati (Photos)

WWE Stars Visit Ducati
Earlier today in Italy, WWE stars visited the Ducati Motor factory and museum and you can check out photos below:
Chris Jericho Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe
After Kevin Owens viciously attacked Chris Jericho at the end of SmackDown Live this week, Cathy Kelley looks at what Jericho had to say to the WWE Universe afterward:
Batista and Shane McMahon Hang Out
As seen in the photo below, Batista and Shane McMahon hung out at the NYC premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”:
