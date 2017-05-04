Chris Jericho Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe (Video), Batista and Shane McMahon Hang Out, WWE Stars Visit Ducati (Photos)

Nick Paglino
chris jericho

(Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

WWE Stars Visit Ducati

Earlier today in Italy, WWE stars visited the Ducati Motor factory and museum and you can check out photos below:

Chris Jericho Says Goodbye to the WWE Universe

After Kevin Owens viciously attacked Chris Jericho at the end of SmackDown Live this week, Cathy Kelley looks at what Jericho had to say to the WWE Universe afterward:

Batista and Shane McMahon Hang Out

As seen in the photo below, Batista and Shane McMahon hung out at the NYC premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”:

