You can find some of Kurt’s comments regarding his WWE Hall of Fame speech transcribed below.

KA: They didn’t let me do everything I wanted to do! (Laughs) I wanted to drive the milk truck into the arena. (Laughs) The higher ups said, “That’s a little too much.” You know what? The reason I wanted to come back to WWE, whether it was just for the Hall of Fame or they talked to me about being an ambassador or the GM role or me wrestling again. I really don’t know about that yet. I wanted to come back and thank the WWE Universe, the fans. I also wanted to give a message to the younger talent on how to deal with your career and not make the mistakes I made and also to take chances. I really tried to give the fans a moment I thought they wanted to see. I thought the only way to do that was to show them by example. Not that those guys didn’t watch me back then. A few of them probably never saw me even wrestle. A lot of these guys are pretty young. I wanted to show them what it is like to take a chance. Especially in a Hall of Fame speech. I don’t think anyone has ever done that before. I figured this was the best way to send a message.

