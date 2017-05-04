WWE Rome Live Event Results (5/3): Rollins and Balor vs Wyatt and Joe, Reigns vs Strowman, Fatal Four Way Title Match (Photos & Videos)

WWE Rome Live Event Results
Fatal-Four Way Tag Team Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: Hardy Boyz defeated Enzo Amore & Big Cass & The Club and Sheamus & Cesaro.
Cruiserweight Championship: Neville defeated Austin Aries.
Heather Slater & Rhyno & The Golden Truth defeated Titus O’Neil & Curtis Axel & Curt Hawkins & Bo Dallas.
Sasha Banks & Mickey James & Bayley defeated Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax & Emma.
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns: that wasn’t a Match, but a rule out of the ring, ended with Braun Strowman being put through a table.
Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz with Maryse.
Tag Team match: Seth Rollins & Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe.
