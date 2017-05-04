WWE Rome Live Event Results (5/3): Rollins and Balor vs Wyatt and Joe, Reigns vs Strowman, Fatal Four Way Title Match (Photos & Videos)

Nick Paglino
WWE Rome Live Event Results
5/3/17
Rome, Italy
Fatal-Four Way Tag Team Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: Hardy Boyz defeated Enzo Amore & Big Cass & The Club and Sheamus & Cesaro.

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville defeated Austin Aries.

Heather Slater & Rhyno & The Golden Truth defeated Titus O’Neil & Curtis Axel & Curt Hawkins & Bo Dallas.

Sasha Banks & Mickey James & Bayley defeated Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax & Emma.

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns: that wasn’t a Match, but a rule out of the ring, ended with Braun Strowman being put through a table.

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz with Maryse.

Tag Team match: Seth Rollins & Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe.

