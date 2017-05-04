Lance Hoyt On His Surprise Return to Japan, How Long His Return Was Prepared For, Going Through Back Surgery, His Next Career Aspirations

Former WWE superstar Lance Hoyt, who wrestled in WWE as Vance Archer, was a recent guest of the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast which you can listen to the entire interview at this link. Below are a few of the highlights from the podcast:
On Going Back to Japan for WrestleKingdom 11:
On Who Came Up With the Idea to Bring Suzuki-Gun Back to New Japan:
On How Long Was He Prepared to Return to Japan:
On How He Got A Back Injury:
On What His Next Plans Are Going Forward:
On Future Goals When He Heals Up From His Back Surgery:
On the Crazy Bump John Morrison Took At a Recent WrestleCircus Event That He Called:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?