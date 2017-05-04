Batista Talks Getting in Shape For ‘Guardians 2’ (Video), Pete Dunne Comments on Working Today’s WWE Live Event in Glasgow

Batista on Training For ‘Guardians 2’ Dave Bautista was recently interviewed by Muscle & Fitness heading into the U.S. launch of his new film, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2. The six-time world champion discussed getting into shape for the project, and how difficult it was making the transition from the world of wrestling to being a full-time actor, noting that he made “almost no money” for three years while paying his dues in the business. Check out the video below: A post shared by Muscle & Fitness (@muscle_and_fitness) on May 4, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT UK Stars Working WWE Live Events Several of the WWE UK Championship Tournament are joining the Smackdown Live roster this week for the company’s tour of the UK. Among the group is British Strong Style members Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, and the WWE UK Champion himself, Tyler Bate. Both Bate and Dunne were a part of this year’s WrestleMania Axxess events in Orlando, and have competed on recent NXT television tapings. The Smackdown Live roster worked in Glasgow, Scotland today and will be heading to Cardiff, Wales before spending the weekend in Spain. Next week’s television taping will not air live in the U.S., as the crew will be recording the show at the O2 Arena in London before heading home. Pete Dunne, the current PROGRESS World Champion, commented on making his WWE return to Glasgow this afternoon. Had a WWE tryout at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow 6 months ago. Tonight I came back as a part of Smackdown Live. Not a bad Thursday really. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 4, 2017