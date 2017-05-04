Sasha Banks Tries to Steal Alexa Bliss’ Title, More Photos of Batista at “Guardians” Events & Hanging Out with Shane McMahon, Booker T News

Sasha Banks Tries to Steal Bliss’ Title

During last night’s WWE live event in Rome, Italy, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Emma and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. After the bout, Banks tried to steal Bliss’ title but was held back by the referee. You can check it out in the video below:

Booker T News

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling will be holding another “Kids Camp” session during the week of June 5th in Texas City, TX , and below is a video promo for the event:

More Photos of Batista Doing Guardians Media

As noted, former WWE Champion Dave “Batista” Bautista is currently doing media and event appearances to promote the new “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” movie, and below is a photo gallery of Batista’s various appearances. Batista also hung out with Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon at a screening of the film hosted by The Cinema Society at the Whitby Hotel on May 3, 2017 in New York City.