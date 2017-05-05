New Details On Goldberg’s First Post-Wrestlemania Appearance, New Limited Edition ‘Macho Madness’ Randy Savage Converse Shoes (Photo)

Macho Madness Pro Wrestling Tees will be releasing new limited edition custom Macho Man Randy Savage Converse All Star high top sneakers. The shoes, just like the limited edition Bullet Club designs, are limited in number and custom printed for this sale. Full details are below: 6 years ago we lost a wrestling legend, Macho Man Randy Savage. To honor his legacy, officially licensed by his estate, we are releasing these Limited Edition Macho Madness High Top Chuck Taylor Converse Shoes. They will be available for PREORDER starting May 19th at 12pm CT at 6 years ago we lost a wrestling legend, Macho Man Randy Savage. To honor his legacy, officially licensed by his estate, we are releasing these Limited Edition Macho Madness High Top Chuck Taylor Converse Shoes. They will be available for PREORDER starting May 19th at 12pm CT at ProWrestlingTees.com. Only 200 pairs will be made available. 1 Per Customer. Sizes 7-15 (half sizes too). 4-6 Week Ship Time. $175 + Shipping (they’re limited and custom printed). USA shipping only. These #MachoMadness #MachoManRandySavage shoes are awesome! #OohYeah #DigIt! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on May 5, 2017 at 6:57am PDT Goldberg As noted, Goldberg will be making his first post-Wrestlemania 33 public appearance in the United States at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas on May 20th. Those dining at the new Fashion Show location will get a free meet and greet with Goldberg with photos and autographs! More details have been revealed for the meet-and-greet with Goldberg, as outlined below: For only $20, fans can take a picture and an autographed photo with Goldberg. Fans wanting to purchase the ‘Meet, Greet and Eat” tickets can get VIP line access for the meet and greet, and the limited edition “Gold-burger” meal for $75. Goldberg will be at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas on May 20th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Goldberg also recently appeared on Bischoff on Wrestling, which you can check out in the embedded player below: Goldberg Opens Up To Eric Bischoff About The Emotional Affect His WWE Return Had On Him & His Family