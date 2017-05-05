New GFW Women’s Champion Crowned On Impact, Wrestle Kingdom Rematches Announced For Dominion, $5 WWE Shop Deals For Cinco De Mayo

New GFW Women’s Champion Crowned On Impact
As seen on last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling Sienna defeated Christina Von Eerie to become the GFW Women’s Champion.
You can view video of her win in the embedded player above.
Wrestle Kingdom Rematches Announced For Dominion
NJPW has announced two big Wrestle Kingdom 11 rematches for their Dominion show on June 11th from Osaka, Japan:
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 Results (1/4): Kazuchika Okada vs Kenny Omega, Tanahashi vs Naito, Cody Rhodes Debuts & More
WWE Shop Offering $5 Deals For Cinco De Mayo
WWE Shop has released the following on Twitter letting fans know they are doing $5 deals for Cinco de Mayo:
