New GFW Women’s Champion Crowned On Impact, Wrestle Kingdom Rematches Announced For Dominion, $5 WWE Shop Deals For Cinco De Mayo

New GFW Women’s Champion Crowned On Impact

As seen on last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling Sienna defeated Christina Von Eerie to become the GFW Women’s Champion.

You can view video of her win in the embedded player above.

Wrestle Kingdom Rematches Announced For Dominion

NJPW has announced two big Wrestle Kingdom 11 rematches for their Dominion show on June 11th from Osaka, Japan:

Hiroshi Tanahashi challenges Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Kazuchika Okada defends the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11 Results (1/4): Kazuchika Okada vs Kenny Omega, Tanahashi vs Naito, Cody Rhodes Debuts & More

WWE Shop Offering $5 Deals For Cinco De Mayo

WWE Shop has released the following on Twitter letting fans know they are doing $5 deals for Cinco de Mayo: