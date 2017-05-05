Bill Apter Discusses Billy Corgan Buying The NWA, Competing w/ WWE, Will His Music Fans Follow Him?, More



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has just released the latest edition of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? You can find some of Apter's latest comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes On Billy Corgan buying the NWA: Apter: People have been asking me my take on this. I think it's great that Billy Corgan is such a great pro wrestling fan and his passion is as big as it is for music. It really is. I met him back when he was with TNA. I found him to be a very pleasant fellow. He just had that, "I want to be in wrestling!" look in his eye. But if he is going after this with the mentality of, "I am going to compete with WWE," then turn around. Nobody is ever going to be able to compete with WWE as far as I am concerned. What he would need to compete with WWE is television. This whole thing that he is doing without a real TV station like WWE has USA… I don't know how this will fare being an on-line, streaming service. The other thing is, you know, he's a big name. The Smashing Pumpkins, right? But does that mean necessarily because of his name that people who are big, diehard fans of The Smashing Pumpkins are going to want to be big fans of the National Wrestling Alliance?

Bill and Nick start the show by talking about some of the hot topics from around the world of sports entertainment including: Billy Corgan purchasing the NWA

The latest WWE Network subscriber count

Braun destroying Roman at Payback

The House of Horrors match

Jinder Mahal’s chances against Randy Orton and what could be next for him

WWE announces Great Balls of Fire for July 9th & Brock Lesnar announced as defending WWE Universal Championship

Hulk Hogan saying he would like to join The Bullet Club

The Fashion Files w/ Breezango

More… This episode also includes The latest installment of Nuts & Voeltz with Travis taking a look at the top ten tag teams in pro wrestling today

Bill answering questions from the #AskApter mail bag