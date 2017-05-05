Eric Bischoff To WrestleCircus’ Al Lenhart, ‘You’ve Struck A Nerve’; They Talk Growing A Product Organically

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features an interview WrestleCircus owner Al Lenhart! You can find some of Eric and Al’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: I’m really happy for you guys. I think you’ve struck a nerve. There are other independent wrestling promoters out there that are doing it too but not quite the way I’ve seen you guys do it. I think you’ve struck a nerve and my prediction will be that you won’t have to go out and chase deals. You keep doing what you’re doing. You stay true to your vision and those deals will come to you. Just like the audience will find you. Just like the athletes and the performers will find you. You have a very special thing going on. I can’t say enough nice things. AL: I appreciate that. I’m glad you said it in that way. There is something about letting a product grow organically versus forcing it down people’s throats. Or even forcing it down our talent’s throats. I’ll tell you, one piece of advice that the individual I was talking about earlier gave me was, “You need to get your wrestlers to tweet out more about your upcoming events. Have them put links. You can track them with affiliate links.” Things like that. He’s telling me all these things I already know. I know about those affiliate links and tracking metrics. As soon as you do things like that you are telling your talent that they need to be your promoter. I am the promoter of my own company. I want them to want to want to put out the tweets. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

