WWE Glasgow Live Event Results (5/4): Triple Threat WWE Title Match, Nakamura vs Ziggler, WWE UK Talents In-Action, More (Photos & Videos)

WWE Glasgow Live Event Results

5/4/17

Glasgow, Scotland

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

-Sin Cara & Breezango defeated Aiden English & The Ascension.

-Luke Harper pinned Erick Rowan.

-WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos defeated American Alpha.

-WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Naomi won a Fatal Five Way, defeating Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Carmella.

-WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate & Trent Seven & Wolfgang defeated Pete Dunne & Tyson T-Bone & Joseph Conners.

-Shinsuke Nakamura pinned Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasha.

-WWE United States champion Kevin Owens pinned Sami Zayn.

-WWE champion Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles.

Just finished #wweglasgow Thank you! — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 4, 2017

I believe I whispered “I’m gonna moonwalk all over your ” Hi @NatbyNature See ya soon #wweglasgow pic.twitter.com/P7JNZErdpk — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) May 4, 2017