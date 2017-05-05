Sting Talks Leaving Early 90’s “Surfer Sting” in the Past, Ronda Rousey Retweets WWE NXT Star, Scott Steiner vs Buff Bagwell Airing Tonight

Ronda Rousey Retweets WWE NXT Star
As noted, Ronda Rousey recently congratulated WWE NXT star Roderick Strong and his fiancee Marina Shafir on the birth of their son, and Rousey has also retweeted part 2 of NXT’s “Who is Roderick Strong?” mini-doc:
Scott Steiner vs Buff Bagwell Airing Tonight
Tonight at 8pm EST, The FITE App will be airing the UCW Royal Resurrection PPV which took place on April 15th, 2017. Below is the card for the event, and you can download The FITE App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.
MAIN EVENT: WCW/NWO STARS COLLIDE “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner VS. Buff “The Stuff” Bagwell
SINGLES MATCH: Al Snow VS. Simon Dean
OWENSBORO TAG TEAM STREET FIGHT: The Maddox Brothers (Shaun & Shayne Maddox) VS. “The Natural” Chase Stevens & “The Headliner” Chris Michaels
WOMEN’S MATCH: Taeler Hendrix VS. Kelly Klein
SINGLES MATCH: “Ironman” Rob Conway VS. “Mr. Everybody Knows” Shawn Shultz
10 MAN SURVIVOR ELIMINATION MATCH
Sting Talks Leaving Early 90’s “Surfer Sting” in the Past
WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently spoke with The Dallas Observer to promote his upcoming appearance at the Texas Frightmare Weekend. During the interview, Sting talked about putting his “crow” makeup on, but leaving “surfer Sting” in the past:
