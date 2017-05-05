Sting Talks Leaving Early 90’s “Surfer Sting” in the Past, Ronda Rousey Retweets WWE NXT Star, Scott Steiner vs Buff Bagwell Airing Tonight

Ronda Rousey Retweets WWE NXT Star As noted, Ronda Rousey recently congratulated WWE NXT star Roderick Strong and his fiancee Marina Shafir on the birth of their son, and Rousey has also retweeted part 2 of NXT’s “Who is Roderick Strong?” mini-doc: Who is @roderickstrong ? part 2https://t.co/CGXzneQOso — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) May 4, 2017 Scott Steiner vs Buff Bagwell Airing Tonight Tonight at 8pm EST, The FITE App will be airing the UCW Royal Resurrection PPV which took place on April 15th, 2017. Below is the card for the event, and you can download The FITE App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link. MAIN EVENT: WCW/NWO STARS COLLIDE “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner VS. Buff “The Stuff” Bagwell SINGLES MATCH: Al Snow VS. Simon Dean OWENSBORO TAG TEAM STREET FIGHT: The Maddox Brothers (Shaun & Shayne Maddox) VS. “The Natural” Chase Stevens & “The Headliner” Chris Michaels WOMEN’S MATCH: Taeler Hendrix VS. Kelly Klein SINGLES MATCH: “Ironman” Rob Conway VS. “Mr. Everybody Knows” Shawn Shultz 10 MAN SURVIVOR ELIMINATION MATCH

Team Blue (“The Last Dragon” Mickey Blue, “The Birdman” Koko B. Ware, Lincoln “Mainstream” Moseley, Mr. USA, “The Marine” John Thomas”) VS. Team Casey (“Sexy” Sean Casey, Chad Stallings, “The Real Deal” Derek Neal, John Irons, “Young Gun” Shawn Hurley) Sting Talks Leaving Early 90’s “Surfer Sting” in the Past WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently spoke with The Dallas Observer to promote his upcoming appearance at the Texas Frightmare Weekend. During the interview, Sting talked about putting his “crow” makeup on, but leaving “surfer Sting” in the past: “I think nobody is expecting early ’90s Sting at this point. I think everybody wants the Crow Sting anyway. That’s the one most fans will remember. It was more of a worldwide deal at that point. Surfer Sting was a worldwide thing, but it wasn’t as globally strong. I don’t have enough hair on my head to grow a flat top anymore.”