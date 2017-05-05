Matt Hardy Wants The Young Bucks in WWE When asked on Twitter who he thinks are the best tag teams in 2017, and who he would like to see in WWE, Matt Hardy responded with the following: The Hardys & The #BucksOfYouth are appropriate selections. I would LOVE to see The Bucks join us in #GreatGame. They are special. https://t.co/W4ZFMnfyLB — The VESSEL of MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 3, 2017 Alexa Bliss WWE Network Pick Alexa Bliss chooses her victory over Bayley at WWE Payback 2017 to become the new Raw Women’s Champion as her WWE Network Pick of the Week: The Miz Cuts a Promo in Italian at Live Event WWE has released the following video, featuring The Miz cutting a promo on the live crowd in Rome, Italy this week: Y2J News As Chris Jericho prepares to tour with his band Fozzy this month, which will see him take a hiatus from WWE TV, Y2J posted the following on Instagram: “No….thanks to all of you! You are my buddies, my pals; you are the #FRIENDSOFJERICHO…Cheer me on maaan! #seeyouagain #GOAT” No….thanks to all of you! You are my buddies, my pals; you are the #FRIENDSOFJERICHO…Cheer me on maaan! #seeyouagain #GOAT A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on May 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT