Matt Hardy Wants The Young Bucks in WWE
When asked on Twitter who he thinks are the best tag teams in 2017, and who he would like to see in WWE, Matt Hardy responded with the following:
Alexa Bliss WWE Network Pick
Alexa Bliss chooses her victory over Bayley at WWE Payback 2017 to become the new Raw Women’s Champion as her WWE Network Pick of the Week:
The Miz Cuts a Promo in Italian at Live Event
WWE has released the following video, featuring The Miz cutting a promo on the live crowd in Rome, Italy this week:
Y2J News
As Chris Jericho prepares to tour with his band Fozzy this month, which will see him take a hiatus from WWE TV, Y2J posted the following on Instagram:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?