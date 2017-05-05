Backstage News on Current Plans for the WWE Women’s Tournament

As noted, WWE held a conference call yesterday and during the call it was revealed that the company plans to hold the 32 Woman WWE Network tournament in quarter three of this year.

PWInsider.com is reporting the current plan in WWE is to begin filming episodes for the tournament sometime in July. The likely spot for the tapings is Full Sail University, although it is possible the tournament will be taped outside of Full Sail. Right now the plan is to air the tournament as a weekly series similar to the Cruiserweight Classic. The finals of the Women’s tournament is currently penciled in for August 29th, and will be a live WWE Network special.

Talents for the tournament are already going through the necessary background checks and medical tests which are standard when signing a WWE deal.