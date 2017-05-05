Does It Matter That Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns Are In a Photo Together?, Feeling Hypocritical About Leaked Charlotte Photos

This is the first of four Chair Shot Reality videos being released for this episode 362 over the next 4 days. The first is hot topics touched on by Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg in the studio. Here are some excerpts: On July PPV name: Justin LaBar: I can’t wait to hear Paul Heyman in his New York accent seriously, or not seriously, trying to sell us on a match at this event and say this name. In honor of Vince McMahon who likely decided on this name I’m calling it “Great Grapefruits Of Fire.” On Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a photo together: Josh Isenberg: When you tweet this picture, where all of your friends are pro wrestlers and you just got done having a match where your friends are spitting up blood with each other, why would you post this? Justin LaBar: This is one of the few feuds you do need to protect because of the level of seriousness they are trying to take it. I don’t blame Titus. It’s not his job to remember who is feuding with who and what especially when he’s doing a lot of PR stuff standing out there with good guys and bad guys outside the ring and WWE seems not to care then. I will say, to Braun and Roman they should know they are in this feud on the top level, fine if they are friends and take pictures for their own memories but it’s on them to say hey to whoever took it with their phone to remind them not to post it. Josh Isenberg: That’s also happening with others, even on SmackDown when Charlotte moved over there she posted a picture with Becky before she turned face. Balor was in a 6 man match with Gallows and Anderson and everyone knows they are boys. On Charlotte photos leaked: Justin LaBar: Here’s what’s tough for me, I do believe this is an invasion of privacy and I feel bad for her and others it gets done too. If it was done to me or someone I knew I wouldn’t like it. It’s also hard to say without a straight face and not sound like a hypocrite because curiosity gets the better of me, as it probably does a lot of you, and I hear about this and I’m drawn to click the link. So I’m contributing to the invasion of privacy by clicking on it. For the full version of these conversations plus others including RAW ratings, Billy Corgan, Sean Waltman and more…check out the video below.