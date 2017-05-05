Scott Dawson Provides Injury Update on Dash Wilder (Video), Aleister Black on Download Music Festival Bands, WWE Star Celebrating Anniversary

Aleister Black on Download Music Festival Bands WWE NXT star Aleister Black recently spoke with TeamRock.com regarding the top 8 bands to watch at the Download Festival in June. As noted, the music festival will feature WWE NXT matches as it did last year. Black had the following to say on the bands to keep an eye on: “You’re not going to get any more chances to see them. Aerosmith have persevered throughout the years, they’ve always been a great band, and it’s just such a cool thing to see them at a festival like Download and I’m so pumped for them.” “You’ve got to watch Slayer, I can’t just name all these bands and not name Slayer. If you’re at Download you have to watch Slayer. I’ve watched them a couple of times now and it’s going to happen again.” Scott Dawson Provides Injury Update on Dash Wilder Scott Dawson passes on a message from Dash Wilder, whose jaw is still wired shut, and explains why The Revival will become the “top guys” on Raw in six weeks: WWE Star Celebrating Anniversary As seen below, WWE star Alicia Fox is celebrating 11 years with the company today: HAPPY 11th year ‘Alicia Fox’ there would be no Fox without YOU!! THANK YOU #wweuniverse, my colleagues, my struggles, and breakthroughs. #oldschool #littlefox #thankful #blessed LETS #keepthispartygoing HAPPY 11th year ‘Alicia Fox’ there would be no without YOU!! THANK YOU #wweuniverse, my colleagues, my struggles, and breakthroughs. #oldschool #littlefox #thankful #blessed LETS #keepthispartygoing A post shared by thefoxxyone (@thefoxxyone) on May 5, 2017 at 7:38am PDT