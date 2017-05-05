Alexa Bliss is Setting Off Everyone’s Amazon Echo, WWE Looks at Batista in “Guardians 2”, Brie Bella Spills the Beans to Natalya (Videos)

Alexa Bliss is Setting Off Everyone’s Amazon Echo
WWE has released the following video, looking at Alexa Bliss’ name setting off people’s Amazon Echo devices.
Brie Bella Spills the Beans to Natalya
WWE has also released the following bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, featuring Brie Bella spilling the beans about her and Nikki visiting a pet talent agency:
New Clip of Batista in “Guardians 2”
WWE has also released the following video, featuring new footage of Batista in the new “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” movie:
