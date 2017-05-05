WWE Dublin Live Event Results

5/5/17

Dublin, Ireland

Results courtesy of WZ reader Paddy Egan

The event is sold out for the first time in a long time in Dublin. Jojo is handling the mic for the night.

Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles:

-Big Cass and Enzo Amore vs Cesaro and Sheamus vs The Hardys vs The Club

Big pop for home town man Sheamus, and The Hardys retain the titles after Matt Hardy hit the Twist of fate followed by Jeff Hardy hitting the Swanton Bomb. Big big delete chants during the match.

-Jordan Devlin vs Tucker. Jordan Devlin wins via a moonsault from the top rope.

Great crowd response to the match, and both men shake hands and embrace after match.

-Golden Truth and Heath Slater and Rhyno vs Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and Curt Hawkins. Big pop for Golden Truth who were playing on the mic. Rhyno gets the win with the Gore on Axel.

Big heat on Titus and Bo Dallas the whole time. Goldust stole the match from a comedy standpoint. At one point he was attacking everyone then grabbed the ref up in the air by mistake, and Truth had to jump in to save the ref. Big laughs from the crowd.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match:

-Austin Aries vs Neville

Great reaction for AA, and a lot of heat for Neville. Neville wins via pinfall when he put his feet on the ropes.

For a cruiser weight match it was a little disappointing. The match started very slowly, with too much in and out of the ring pandering to the live crowd.

Braun Strowman interrupts Jojo during a plug for The U.K. Championship. Strowman brags about destroying Roman Reigns at WWE Payback. A big “thank you Strowman” chant breaks out.

-Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns. The match ended in a No contest. Before the bout Strowman says Roman is not here and wants the ref to raise his hand. Roman’s music hits to deafening boos. Both men meet on the ramp and Strowman throws Roman into the steel steps. In the ring Roman hits two Superman Punches to no effect on Strowman. Strowman takes down Roman then sets up the a table in the corner. Strowman signals the end by doing The Undertakers “it’s over” hand gesture across the neck. Roman hits a 3rd superman and spear through table.

Intermission

6 Woman tag team match:

-Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James vs Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma. Sasha picks up the win via Banks Statement on Emma. Big pops for Bayley Sasha and Bliss. Sell out crowd singing loud for Bayley. I wanna know if you’ll be my girl.

The Miz then gets on the mic with big heat insults to the crowd. Maryse grabs the mic and starts speaking French. With the boos getting louder and Miz getting more angry. Keeps insulting the crowd. He wants to say his catchphrase but fans screaming too loud to hear him over the mic. Dean Ambrose’s music hits.

-The Miz with Maryse vs Dean Ambrose. Throughout the match Maryse keeps getting involved and the ref had her ejected. Dean hits dirty deeds for the win.

-Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. Welcome home Finn. Atmosphere amazing – goosebumps. Seth gets pinfall on joe. Seth comes on the mic to remind us the last time he was here he damaged his knee and had to give up the title. But he’s so happy to be back. Finn then takes the mic and thanks his people of Ireland for being the best fans in the world. Then he and Seth make a video for WWE.com and social media.

End to end great show delighted that WWE once again has strong presence in Ireland. Sold out and the crowd so into it so involved. Until next time folks love from Ireland.

Biggest pops: Balor, Sheamus, Goldust, The Hardys, Dean Ambrose & Strowman

Biggest heat: Titus, Bo Dallas, The Miz, Maryse, Samoa Joe

