Get a Burger Cooked by Cody Rhodes, New Trailer for WWE’s “Sleight”, Titus O’Neil on Wrestling Stereotypes Nearly Preventing TED Talk

Get a Burger Cooked by Cody Rhodes
Fans will be able to get a burger and hot dog cooked by Cody Rhodes at the “Rhodes BBQ & Tailgate” event in Barnesville, GA on Saturday, May 13th.
The event is being presented by The Bullet Proof Dojo, which is owned by WWE star Luke Gallows:
Titus O’Neil on Wrestling Stereotypes Nearly Preventing TED Talk
As noted, WWE star Titus O’Neil recently spoke with USA Today’s “For the Win” section ahead of his upcoming TED Talk at the TEDxUCLA conference on May 20. O’Neil will be the first WWE star to ever speak at this conference, and below is what O’Neil had to say on nearly being denied this opportunity because of stereotypes associated with pro wrestling:
New Trailer for WWE Movie “Sleight”
Below is the latest trailer for WWE Studios and BH Tilt’s new sci-fi thriller “Sleight”, in theaters now:
