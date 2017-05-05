Chris Jericho on the Original Plan for His Latest WWE Run, The Run Being Amongst His Best, Putting Over New Talent, Touring with Fozzy

Chris Jericho joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray [Bubba Ray Dudley] yesterday and talked about wrapping up this current run with the WWE and working with the young talent in the company. He had especially high praise for AJ Styles. Highlights are below:
On his run and if he’s excited to be on tour with Fozzy:
On his recent WWE run being among his best:
On his successful run in WWE & getting guys over:
Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p ET only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM app.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?