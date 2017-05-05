New Clip of John Cena in “The Wall” (Video), WWE Hall of Famer Celebrating a Birthday, Possible Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules

Possible Triple Threat Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules

As noted, the feud between Austin Aries and Neville is expected to continue, which is why WWE officials decided to have Aries win his Payback match via DQ.

According to The Wrestling Observer, an Aries vs. Neville title match, likely with a stipulation, is rumored to be taking place at the June 4th Extreme Rules PPV from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. WWE has also teased that TJP, fka TJ Perkins, is close to earning another title shot, setting up a possible Triple Threat.

WWE Hall of Famer Celebrating a Birthday

WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bill Watts turns 78 years old today.

New Clip of John Cena in “The Wall”

WWE has released the following clip of John Cena in the new movie “The Wall,” in theaters May 12: