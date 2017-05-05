New Video of The Hardys On Current WWE Overseas Tour, Which Impact Wrestling Talent Did The Hardys Try to Bring to WWE?

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, when The Hardys left Impact Wrestling, they tried to get Jeremy Borash to go with them, but that of course did not work out.

Borash played a key creative role in the “Broken” characters portrayed by Matt and Jeff in Impact Wrestling, but he felt that with his new role as lead Impact announcer and the other projects he is involved with in the company, he would be better suited in Impact Wrestling.

In related news, WWE has released the following video featuring The Hardys in Bologna, Italy for the current WWE overseas tour. On the second night of WWE Live’s tour through Europe and the U.K., Matt & Jeff Hardy recap their night in Bologna, Italy, and explain why Europe has some of the greatest WWE fans in the world: