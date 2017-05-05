WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion!

In this week’s edition of your Impact Rebellion Big Ray and Bin Hamin break down an action-packed night of Impact Wrestling!

On this week’s Impact:

Matt Sydal battles Eddie Edwards

Sienna is the new GFW Women’s Champion

Magnus defends the GFW World Championship against Matt Morgan

Alberto El Patron puts his title shot on the line against Eli Drake

More…

Also, on Breaking Kayfabe w/ Okayfabe Conor provides more info on the GFW/Impact Wrestling merger and what may happen with all those title belts. He also talks about Billy Corgan’s attempts to resurrect the NWA.

