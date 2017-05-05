This Week’s Impact Wrestling Viewership Info, WWE Backlash Promo Video, New Day Heading to India

How Was Viewership for This Week’s Impact Wrestling?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Alberto El Patron vs Eli Drake in the main event, averaged 260,000 viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 255,000 viewership average.

This week’s Impact ranked #121 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #133 spot.

The New Day Heading to India

WWE has released the following video, announcing The New Day will be heading to India for next week’s WWE promotional tour:

Promo Video for WWE Backlash

WWE has released the following hype video for this month’s WWE Backlash PPV taking place on May 21st: