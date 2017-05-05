WWE Reveals Raw Tag Team Turmoil Participants, Final WWE Raw & Smackdown Ratings, Raw Stars Visit Ducati Factory (Video)

WWE Reveals Raw Tag Team Turmoil Participants

WWE has announced the following teams will take part in Tag Team Turmoil on Raw in London next week: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Goldust & R-Truth, Sheamus & Cesaro, Heath Slater & Rhyno. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to The Hardys.

Final WWE Raw & Smackdown Ratings

The final rating for Monday’s post-Payback edition of WWE Raw was a 1.99, down from last week’s 2.04 rating for the. As noted, Raw drew 2.87 million viewers this week, and is the first time this year that the Raw rating has dropped below a 2.0.

In more WWE ratings news, this week’s WWE Smackdown Live scored a 1.62, down from last week’s 1.72 rating. As noted, this week’s show drew 2.300 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.493 million viewership average.

Raw Stars Visit Ducati Factory

Below is more video footage of WWE stars Bayley, Cesaro and Dean Ambrose visiting the Ducati Museum and Factory while on tour in Italy: