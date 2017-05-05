John Cena Doing Movie Q&A, Trains at Roman Reigns’ Former “Yard”, WWE Files New Trademarks for Talents, Abandons Former Talent Request

WWE Files New Trademarks for Talents, Abandons Previous Request

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has abandoned the Tajiri trademark as he is no longer with the company. The company has registered to trademark Hoho Lun, Tyler Bate, Mustafa Ali and TJP, aka TJ Perkins, as well as The Maharajah for Jinder Mahal.

John Cena Doing Movie Q&A, Trains at Roman Reigns’ Former “Yard”

John Cena has Tweeted the following, noting he will be conducting a Q&A for his new movie “The Wall” tomorrow:

It will be on Twitter

It will be a video Q&A

…and it will be LIVE!!

Send us your questions using #AskJohnAndAaron! https://t.co/9gl5lPChXE — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 5, 2017

In related news, Cena worked out at the Georgia Tech facilities this week while filming projects near the school: