John Cena Doing Movie Q&A, Trains at Roman Reigns’ Former “Yard”, WWE Files New Trademarks for Talents, Abandons Former Talent Request

WWE Files New Trademarks for Talents, Abandons Previous Request
According to PWInsider.com, WWE has abandoned the Tajiri trademark as he is no longer with the company. The company has registered to trademark Hoho Lun, Tyler Bate, Mustafa Ali and TJP, aka TJ Perkins, as well as The Maharajah for Jinder Mahal.
John Cena Doing Movie Q&A, Trains at Roman Reigns’ Former “Yard”
John Cena has Tweeted the following, noting he will be conducting a Q&A for his new movie “The Wall” tomorrow:
In related news, Cena worked out at the Georgia Tech facilities this week while filming projects near the school:
